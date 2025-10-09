Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $90,260.16 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $90,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,095.88. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

