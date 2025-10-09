Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $90,260.16 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $90,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,095.88. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $21.56.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
Get Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.