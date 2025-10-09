ICL Group’s (ICL) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.