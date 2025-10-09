Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Buy (B) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.53.

RL stock opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $329.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

