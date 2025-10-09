SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:O opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.