Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RH Tactical Outlook ETF $RHTX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Stock Performance
RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Profile
