Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RH Tactical Outlook ETF $RHTX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Stock Performance

RH Tactical Outlook ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Profile

The RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages ETFs and funds that provide exposure to equities and fixed income securities, aiming for total return and downside protection. RHTX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

