Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Carlsberg AS Stock Up 0.3%

About Carlsberg AS

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Carlsberg AS has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

