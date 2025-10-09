Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 535,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,832,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,832,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 71.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

