Abel Hall LLC Invests $202,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,691 shares of company stock worth $17,981,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.