ICF International’s (ICFI) “Hold (C-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. ICF International has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The company had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,423.76. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1,156.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ICF International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.