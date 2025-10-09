Abel Hall LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,013 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $81,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

