Western Gold Resources (ASX:WGR) Insider Purchases A$560,000.00 in Stock

Western Gold Resources Limited (ASX:WGR – Get Free Report) insider Cullum Winn acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$560,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Western Gold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Wiluna West Gold Project that includes 7 granted mining leases covering an area of approximately 85.8 square kilometers located in Wiluna, Western Australia; and the Gold Duke Project.

