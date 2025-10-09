11,200 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

