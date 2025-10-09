11,200 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2025

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.