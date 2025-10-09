Hyperion DeFi’s (HYPD) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyperion DeFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyperion DeFi has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.
Hyperion DeFi Stock Performance
Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter. Hyperion DeFi had a negative net margin of 62,238.41% and a negative return on equity of 876.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyperion DeFi will post -41.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperion DeFi
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyperion DeFi stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Hyperion DeFi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyperion DeFi Company Profile
