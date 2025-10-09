Abel Hall LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the sale, the director owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

