Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,923.04. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $37,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,325. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,130 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,202 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

