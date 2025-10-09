Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Hold (C-) at Weiss Ratings

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Hub Group stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.Hub Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,443 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,557.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 505,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 491,958 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 487,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 149.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 560,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 335,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

