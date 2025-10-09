Abel Hall LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of COF stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

