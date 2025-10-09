Dan Zugelder Sells 7,503 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,845,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

