Barbara Larson Sells 54,583 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO Barbara Larson sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11,049.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

