Treasure Heinle Sells 4,300 Shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NKE stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

