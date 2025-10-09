Weiss Ratings Reiterates Buy (B) Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $102.94 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.30, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,175.20. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,180.56. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,888 shares of company stock worth $1,378,690. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.