Dave Perrill Sells 100,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$773,000.00.

Shares of CVE HIVE opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

