Dave Perrill Sells 100,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$773,000.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVE HIVE opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
