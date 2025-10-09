Hudson Technologies’ (HDSN) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HDSN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $22,046,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 102.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 563,899 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 204,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

