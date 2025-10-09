Hour Loop’s (HOUR) “Sell (D+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Hour Loop Trading Up 0.4%

HOUR opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Hour Loop has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 0.56%.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

