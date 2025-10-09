Abel Hall LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 249,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Melius began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FANG opened at $149.07 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

