Abel Hall LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $331.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

