Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,032,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

