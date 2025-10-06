Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $429.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.