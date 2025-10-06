Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF $IDLV Shares Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

