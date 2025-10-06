Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.46%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

