Analysts Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $45.08

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.0833.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

