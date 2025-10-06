Analysts Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $45.08

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.0833.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera
Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance
NYSE SQM opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sociedad Quimica y Minera
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.