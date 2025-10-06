Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.73 on Monday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

