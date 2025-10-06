Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $141.98 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

