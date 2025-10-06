Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 190,918 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,918 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

