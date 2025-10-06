Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $444,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ILCG opened at $104.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

