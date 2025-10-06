iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is KPP Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 11.2%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.