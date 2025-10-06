Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $191.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

