Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,948,013 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948,013 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,745,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 584,451 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

