Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average is $217.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

