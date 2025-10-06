Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21,737.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.26 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.