Clime Investment Management Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CIW)

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Clime Investment Management Company Profile
