Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,032.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,040.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

