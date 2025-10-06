Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 44,578 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,578 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MISL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

