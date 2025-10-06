Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.30 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VO stock opened at $295.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.