W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Czech National Bank lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WRB opened at $76.87 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

