Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 236,625 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.90 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

