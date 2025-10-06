Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,607 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,126,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.