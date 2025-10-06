Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.4% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $217.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.