Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,203 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,137.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 641,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.