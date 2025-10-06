Analyzing Wetouch Technology (WETH) and Its Rivals

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wetouch Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wetouch Technology Competitors 436 3204 8355 295 2.69

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Wetouch Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wetouch Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $42.28 million $6.03 million 2.60 Wetouch Technology Competitors $14.76 billion $4.15 billion 26.58

Wetouch Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s rivals have a beta of 3.33, meaning that their average share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors -4.07% 23.67% 7.02%

Summary

Wetouch Technology rivals beat Wetouch Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

